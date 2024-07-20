Rotork (LON:ROR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $350.40

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 350.40 ($4.54) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.54), with a volume of 238534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 344.80 ($4.47).

Get Rotork alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.89) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROR

Rotork Stock Performance

Rotork Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 336.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 325.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2,696.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99.

(Get Free Report)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.