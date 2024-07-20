Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 17,347 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,347 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $11,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,299,000 after acquiring an additional 35,142 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 950.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 34,792 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE HII opened at $263.42 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.11 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

