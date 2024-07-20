Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 187,319 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,319 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Kanzhun worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kanzhun by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 478,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 342,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 399,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 214,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at $15.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.49. Kanzhun Limited has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $235.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.09 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. Research analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

