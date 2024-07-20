Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 26,194 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $11,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $41.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average is $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,857 shares of company stock valued at $734,248 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.