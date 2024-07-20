Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Atkore worth $11,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,329,000 after purchasing an additional 595,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at $68,109,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,260,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,646,000 after acquiring an additional 155,508 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Atkore by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 243,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after acquiring an additional 133,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 756,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,935,000 after acquiring an additional 126,699 shares during the period.

NYSE ATKR opened at $141.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.15. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $194.98.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.22 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Atkore’s payout ratio is 7.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATKR shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

