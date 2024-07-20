Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 60,844 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676,817 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,844 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.40% of First BanCorp. worth $11,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FBP. Raymond James began coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on First BanCorp. from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

First BanCorp. Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE FBP opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $21.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $302.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.19 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 36.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $95,038.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $95,038.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First BanCorp. Profile

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.