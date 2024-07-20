Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 79,421 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,421 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.32% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 169,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,874,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,371,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $25.91 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $717.71 million, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 287.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHCT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

