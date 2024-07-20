Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Hamilton Lane worth $10,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,177,000 after acquiring an additional 210,155 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,413,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,382,000 after purchasing an additional 179,873 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,143,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,682,000 after purchasing an additional 816,102 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 799,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,740,000 after buying an additional 22,832 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.29.
Hamilton Lane Stock Performance
Hamilton Lane stock opened at $139.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.17. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $145.00.
Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.38. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $176.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.12%.
Hamilton Lane Company Profile
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.
