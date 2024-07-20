Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Service Co. International worth $10,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 12,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 406.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCI opened at $74.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.47 and a 200 day moving average of $70.88. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $76.03.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

