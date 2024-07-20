Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Comfort Systems USA worth $11,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE FIX opened at $304.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.42. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.89 and a twelve month high of $352.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

