Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,150 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Legend Biotech worth $10,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Legend Biotech by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 9.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEGN. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.58.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $58.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.76. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

