Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,983 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.27% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $9,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 263,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
PK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.
Shares of PK stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.05.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.46 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 3.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.
Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
