Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.17 Million Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of APi Group worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,860,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,050,000 after purchasing an additional 167,293 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in APi Group by 701.8% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 121,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 106,200 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $670,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,678,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,671,000 after acquiring an additional 24,212 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.37.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 37.83%. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at $216,888,866.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

