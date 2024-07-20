Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.55 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,108 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Paycom Software worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,351.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,934.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,351.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,187 shares of company stock worth $6,828,964. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $158.10 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.47 and a 200 day moving average of $177.67.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.