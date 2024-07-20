Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.58 Million Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 29,535 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Voya Financial worth $10,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 56.2% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 213.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Voya Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE VOYA opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average is $71.29.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

