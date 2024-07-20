Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.85 Million Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,125 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Assured Guaranty worth $10,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,609,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 893,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,882,000 after purchasing an additional 67,613 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 1,990.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 60,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 57,928 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,001,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,124,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,410,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,213,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Assured Guaranty news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $311,806.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,757.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,124,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,410,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,213,570.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,834,807 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $79.47 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $96.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average is $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 57.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

View Our Latest Report on AGO

About Assured Guaranty

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.