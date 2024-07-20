Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.32 Million Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $11,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $113.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.58. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $120.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.