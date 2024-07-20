Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.30 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,258 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Mizuho cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.32.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $29.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a PE ratio of 238.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,377,179 shares of company stock worth $240,083,913 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

