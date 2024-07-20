Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.43 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,976 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,804 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $9,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 107,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 31,593 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 11,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $11.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.84%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.