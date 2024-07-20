Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.65 Million Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,071 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Robinhood Markets worth $9,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 25,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $426,834.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,231.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 154,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $2,714,757.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,752.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 25,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $426,834.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,584 shares in the company, valued at $555,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,597,802 shares of company stock worth $32,145,874. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD opened at $23.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.07 and a beta of 1.84. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.23.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

