Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,405 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Alight worth $11,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Alight during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in Alight during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alight in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Alight by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALIT shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

Insider Transactions at Alight

In related news, COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $340,220.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,880,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,482,153.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Alight Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Alight stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. Alight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.41 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

