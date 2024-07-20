Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $9,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 179,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,127,000 after buying an additional 59,627 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,703,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 248,359.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 91,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,619,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Genuity Capital Markets cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.46.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

