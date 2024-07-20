Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 164,804 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,804 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of V.F. worth $10,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after acquiring an additional 475,239 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,470 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in V.F. by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,281,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,501,000 after purchasing an additional 473,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $76,059,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,393,000 after purchasing an additional 166,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on V.F. from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VFC opened at $16.38 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

