Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 58,220 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,220 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of MDU Resources Group worth $10,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 255,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 176,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDU shares. Argus raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

In related news, insider Rob L. Johnson purchased 36,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $923,968.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,639.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

