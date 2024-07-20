Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 63,481 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,481 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of AZEK worth $10,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get AZEK alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AZEK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,069,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,890,000 after buying an additional 56,612 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AZEK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,152,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,852,000 after purchasing an additional 42,132 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in AZEK by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,632,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,951,000 after purchasing an additional 516,523 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AZEK by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,216,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in AZEK by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,462,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,929,000 after purchasing an additional 293,895 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at $49,208,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,000 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZEK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AZEK

AZEK Price Performance

AZEK stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.72.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $418.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About AZEK

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.