Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $10,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PTC by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.73.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $717,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,408.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,846 shares of company stock worth $2,854,951 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $175.92 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.74.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.53 million. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

