Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,554 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Quest Diagnostics worth $9,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $146.01 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $150.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.37. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DGX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.31.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

