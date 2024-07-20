Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 141,776 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,776 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Element Solutions worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 243.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 72,145 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,684,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,390,000 after acquiring an additional 188,350 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,762,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,782,000 after purchasing an additional 118,237 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 10,622.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 848,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 840,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,700,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,497,000 after purchasing an additional 150,567 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Price Performance

ESI opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $28.68.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Element Solutions

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.