Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 414 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,896,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,838,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 543,344 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,086,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $619,037,000 after purchasing an additional 484,151 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,760,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,895,000 after purchasing an additional 386,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 457,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,385,000 after purchasing an additional 235,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $110.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.90.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.53.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

