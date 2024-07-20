Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 93,554 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93,554 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Toll Brothers worth $9,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.2 %

TOL stock opened at $131.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $137.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Toll Brothers

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335 over the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.