Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 34,572 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $255,141.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 53,684,640 shares in the company, valued at $396,192,643.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 382,948 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $2,868,280.52.

On Friday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 113,116 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $842,714.20.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,417 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $362,226.61.

On Monday, July 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 200,706 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $1,485,224.40.

On Friday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,236 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $311,701.68.

On Monday, July 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 252,855 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,833,198.75.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BIGZ opened at $7.31 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $8.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.0885 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,495,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after buying an additional 291,622 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

