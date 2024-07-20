Sarah F. Colbert Sells 2,000 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average is $44.06. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $753.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.22.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.44). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional Trading of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGR. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Further Reading

