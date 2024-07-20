Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 89.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 158,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 42.0% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 20,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,887.8% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 81,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 77,002 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $49.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.