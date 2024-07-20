Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Director Dennis S. Hudson III Sells 16,000 Shares

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $125.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

(Get Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.