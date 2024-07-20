Sei Investments Co. Acquires 32,121 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 32,121 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.21% of National Fuel Gas worth $10,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 455.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 114,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,190,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,699,000 after purchasing an additional 311,599 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $348,554.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFG opened at $57.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $58.60.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $629.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.33 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

