Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,211 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.22% of Western Union worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Western Union alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.62%.

Western Union Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.