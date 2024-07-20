Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $8,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $50,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $53.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.20%.

FR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

