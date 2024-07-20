Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,925 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Enovis worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Enovis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Enovis by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Enovis by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.67. Enovis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.92.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.44.
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.
