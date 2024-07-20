Sei Investments Co. Has $8.93 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.93.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $128.04 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

