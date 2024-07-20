Sei Investments Co. Has $9.61 Million Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 903,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,557 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.46% of Hillman Solutions worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HLMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,267,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,455,000 after acquiring an additional 110,730 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,289,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,845,000 after purchasing an additional 109,120 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,107,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,667,000 after buying an additional 408,601 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 6,920,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,629,000 after buying an additional 202,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,324,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,622,000 after buying an additional 1,421,625 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Hillman Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hillman Solutions Corp has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $10.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $447,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 197,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,160.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.