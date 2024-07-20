Sei Investments Co. Has $9.79 Million Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291,930 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 108,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Southwestern Energy worth $9,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $6.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.17. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

