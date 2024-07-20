Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,977 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,058,000 after buying an additional 6,248,623 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $347,565,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after buying an additional 1,614,460 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 42.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,724,000 after buying an additional 463,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $45,150,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $30,088,098.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,528,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,746,145.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $210,561.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,918.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $30,088,098.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,528,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,746,145.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 396,239 shares of company stock worth $55,286,137. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 0.1 %

MRNA opened at $121.14 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.67. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.02.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

