Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Ciena worth $8,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $73,476,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Ciena by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,513,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,149,000 after purchasing an additional 791,215 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,952,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,881,000 after purchasing an additional 552,882 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Ciena by 267.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 550,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,769,000 after purchasing an additional 400,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in Ciena by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 5,021,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,028,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $63,112.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,267. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $63,112.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,267. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $199,926.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,881,601.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,832 shares of company stock valued at $769,636 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $49.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.88. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.95. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $63.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

