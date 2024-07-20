Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,910 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $8,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,699,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,927.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 228,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 223,639 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,482,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,399,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $2,159,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of SMG stock opened at $67.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.76. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $77.95.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -42.31%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

