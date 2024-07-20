Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 165,829 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of TechnipFMC worth $9,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $61,570,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 868.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,132,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,618 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,976,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,680,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,528,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,915,000 after buying an additional 782,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TechnipFMC news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 1.8 %

TechnipFMC stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $28.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 1.52.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

