SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 60,864 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $1,328,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,312 shares in the company, valued at $24,434,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,250,146.56.

On Thursday, June 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $1,110,768.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,428,818.40.

On Thursday, June 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $667,901.10.

On Monday, May 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $1,311,010.56.

On Thursday, May 9th, Tomer Weingarten sold 91,914 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,943,061.96.

On Monday, May 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $216,107.90.

SentinelOne Trading Up 7.8 %

S stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on S. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on S

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 19.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.