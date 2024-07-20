SG Americas Securities LLC Has $528,000 Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Avnet alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 63,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 45,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.40. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.67 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avnet

Insider Buying and Selling at Avnet

In other Avnet news, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $1,008,437.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,090.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,843.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,957 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.