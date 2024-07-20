SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of MidCap Financial Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,196,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after acquiring an additional 114,587 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 60,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 32,301 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 5.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 193,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 26,546 shares during the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point downgraded MidCap Financial Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MidCap Financial Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $16.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.50.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 41.19%. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is currently 86.86%.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

