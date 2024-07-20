SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 326.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in UniFirst by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 204,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,413,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UniFirst by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UniFirst by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 848,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,162,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNF opened at $185.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.81. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $149.58 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total transaction of $1,746,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,558 shares in the company, valued at $13,898,081.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,800 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $304,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,747 shares in the company, valued at $971,243. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total transaction of $1,746,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,898,081.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,808 shares of company stock worth $4,535,782. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

UNF has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

