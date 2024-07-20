SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,631 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $369.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 131.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $396.13 and its 200 day moving average is $353.24. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $431.03.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Wingstop from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.89.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total value of $215,595.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at $443,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Stories

